March 9, 2020

Sandy Hook victims say Remington wants shooter's records for 'false' defense

Nate Raymond

Families of the victims of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School suing Remington Outdoor Co, the manufacturer of the assault-style rifle used in the massacre, say they will not oppose the company’s bid to secure the shooter’s medical records to defend itself.

But in a brief filed Friday in Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut, the families said Remington was seeking to advance a “false premise” that if the shooter had mental health problems then its marketing of the gun could not be found to be a contributing factor in the shooting.

