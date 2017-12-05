Florida's Supreme Court is worst 'judicial hellhole,' group says

A group funded by corporations and trade associations has called Florida’s Supreme Court the biggest “judicial hellhole” in the United States, claiming the court showed “barely contained contempt” for legislation intended to limit litigation.

In an annual report highlighting what it says are the most hostile civil courts in the country for defendants, the American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) on Tuesday said Florida’s highest court has taken a number of steps that favor plaintiffs and their lawyers.

