FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida's Supreme Court is worst 'judicial hellhole,' group says
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Exxon climate-change probe goes to Massachusetts top court
Energy & Environment
Exxon climate-change probe goes to Massachusetts top court
Ford ramps up electric vehicle push in China
Business
Ford ramps up electric vehicle push in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 5, 2017 / 12:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Florida's Supreme Court is worst 'judicial hellhole,' group says

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A group funded by corporations and trade associations has called Florida’s Supreme Court the biggest “judicial hellhole” in the United States, claiming the court showed “barely contained contempt” for legislation intended to limit litigation.

In an annual report highlighting what it says are the most hostile civil courts in the country for defendants, the American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) on Tuesday said Florida’s highest court has taken a number of steps that favor plaintiffs and their lawyers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zP8Sza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.