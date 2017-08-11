Judge tosses 53 plaintiffs' claims against J&J over Risperdal

Johnson & Johnson has convinced a federal judge that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling requires the dismissal of claims in Missouri state court by 53 out-of-state plaintiffs over injuries they blame on the antipsychotic drugs Risperdal and Invega.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh in St. Louis on Thursday cited the Supreme Court's June ruling in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California, which limited where injury lawsuits can be filed, to conclude that neither he nor the Missouri state court had jurisdiction over their claims.

