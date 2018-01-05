FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 5, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Calif. appeals court reverses $5 mln verdict in J&J’s Risperdal death case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A California state appeals court on Wednesday threw out a $5.6 million jury verdict against Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen research unit over the death of a 25-year-old man during a clinical trial of an injectable version of antipsychotic drug Risperdal.

The panel of the California Court of Appeals for the Second District, Division 5, said Janssen did not owe the deceased a duty of care for a preexisting heart condition. The judges also found that there was insufficient evidence to link the man’s death to the drug.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F395ld

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.