Calif. appeals court reverses $5 mln verdict in J&J’s Risperdal death case

A California state appeals court on Wednesday threw out a $5.6 million jury verdict against Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen research unit over the death of a 25-year-old man during a clinical trial of an injectable version of antipsychotic drug Risperdal.

The panel of the California Court of Appeals for the Second District, Division 5, said Janssen did not owe the deceased a duty of care for a preexisting heart condition. The judges also found that there was insufficient evidence to link the man’s death to the drug.

