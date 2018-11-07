Westlaw News
November 7, 2018 / 1:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Case to Watch: J&J faces wave of Risperdal trials in Philadelphia mass tort program

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Dozens of men suing Johnson & Johnson over its antipsychotic drug Risperdal are preparing for upcoming trials in Philadelphia state court over claims the medication caused them to develop breasts, with the company facing the prospect of stiff punitive damages in trials scheduled to begin on Dec. 3.

The roughly 160 trials scheduled to take place over the course of the next year were selected from the more than 6,700 cases that have been consolidated as part of the court’s Complex Litigation Center mass tort program. Most of those plaintiffs are not Pennsylvania residents.

