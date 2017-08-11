FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses 53 plaintiffs' claims against J&J over Risperdal
August 11, 2017 / 8:01 PM / in 2 months

Judge tosses 53 plaintiffs' claims against J&J over Risperdal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson has convinced a federal judge that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling requires the dismissal of claims in Missouri state court by 53 out-of-state plaintiffs over injuries they blame on the antipsychotic drugs Risperdal and Invega.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh in St. Louis on Thursday cited the Supreme Court’s June ruling in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California, which limited where injury lawsuits can be filed, to conclude that neither he nor the Missouri state court had jurisdiction over their claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uOdL8x

