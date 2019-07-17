Pennsylvania appeals court revives Risperdal breast growth lawsuit

A Pennsylvania appeals court has granted a young Texas man another chance to prove at trial that he developed breasts after he was prescribed Johnson & Johnson’s antipsychotic drug Risperdal when he was a child.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled on Tuesday that a Philadelphia judge in a 2017 ruling wrongly applied Texas law to hold the man who claimed J&J failed to warn of the drug’s risks had not presented sufficient scientific evidence at trial that could establish Risperdal caused his injuries.

