Pennsylvania court affirms summary judgment in J&J Risperdal cases

A Pennsylvania’s appellate court on Tuesday affirmed a trial court’s decision to grant summary judgment in favor of Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical unit Janssen Inc. in lawsuits brought by 13 young men who claimed they were injured by the antipsychotic drug Risperdal.

The men, who had filed their complaints between 2013 and 2014, said Risperdal caused them to develop gynecomastia, the swelling of male breast tissue - a risk they said the company failed to warn about.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2negLfW