Risperdal plaintiffs can seek punitive damages -Pennsylvania court

More than 6,400 patients in the litigation over Johnson & Johnson’s antipsychotic drug Risperdal will be able to make claims for punitive damages over allegations that the drug caused young men to develop breasts, a Pennsylvania state appeals court ruled on Monday.

In a unanimous decision, a two-judge panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania overturned a 2014 trial court decision that barred plaintiffs from asserting punitive damages in the mass tort over J&J’s and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals subsidiary alleged failure to warn of the risk of enlarged male breasts, a condition known as gynecomastia.

