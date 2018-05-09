Teva and Vintage escape suit over generic Risperdal

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc and Vintage Pharmaceuticals Inc have escaped a lawsuit by a New York man who had alleged that their generic version of the antipsychotic drug Risperdal had caused him to develop breasts, after a federal judge found the claims to be preempted by federal law.

Samuel Coleson, who took the drug in 2010 after being diagnosed with “schizophrenia mania and bipolar disorder,” claimed the companies failed to warn of the serious side effects and that the drug suffered from design defects.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jMgImK