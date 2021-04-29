Lawsuit over Rite Aid 'rapid release' acetaminophen wins class certification

A lawsuit accusing Rite Aid Corp of misleading consumers by marketing its acetaminophen gelcaps as “rapid release” can go forward as a class, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, on Wednesday found that California resident Thomas Bailey had shown that common issues would predominate over individual ones in the case, and that he could represent the class for purposes of money damages.

