Westlaw News
February 27, 2019 / 9:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

After heated hearing, MDL judge sanctions Roundup plaintiffs' lawyer

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday sanctioned the plaintiffs’ lawyer in a case alleging Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, saying parts of her trial opening statement violated his pre-trial evidentiary rulings.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco ordered lawyer Aimee Wagstaff of Andrus Wagstaff to pay $500. The sanction following a heated hearing during which Wagstaff denied intentionally violating the judge’s orders and called the judge’s “attacks” against her unjustified.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tDUOXZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below