After heated hearing, MDL judge sanctions Roundup plaintiffs' lawyer

A federal judge on Tuesday sanctioned the plaintiffs’ lawyer in a case alleging Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, saying parts of her trial opening statement violated his pre-trial evidentiary rulings.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco ordered lawyer Aimee Wagstaff of Andrus Wagstaff to pay $500. The sanction following a heated hearing during which Wagstaff denied intentionally violating the judge’s orders and called the judge’s “attacks” against her unjustified.

