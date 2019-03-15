Bayer to face couple's Roundup cancer claims in joint trial

A husband and wife who both claim Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup caused them to develop cancer will have their cases tried together, a California judge reaffirmed on Thursday, saying jurors will be able to adequately consider the couple’s different exposure levels.

Bayer had cited depositions showing Alva Pilliod had significantly more exposure than his wife Alberta to ask Alameda County Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith in Oakland to reconsider her January decision to hear their claims together in a single trial.

