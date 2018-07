Agrochemical giant Monsanto will next week for the first time defend in court allegations that its weedkiller Roundup caused a school groundskeeper’s terminal cancer.

The lawsuit by Dewayne Johnson kicking off in San Francisco’s Superior Court of California on Monday is the first to go to trial of cases in which over 5,000 plaintiffs nationwide claim the glysophate-based herbicide caused cancer.

