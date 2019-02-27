Drawing judge’s ire, lead plaintiffs’ lawyer in Roundup MDL urges him not to sanction

The lawyer leading a lawsuit alleging Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup causes cancer on Monday urged a federal judge not to sanction her over her opening statement at trial.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria had admonished Aimee Wagstaff of Andrus Wagstaff while she was giving her opening statement earlier on Monday for referring to evidence the judge had restricted from the initial phase of the trial in San Francisco. He asked her to show cause why she should not be sanctioned.

