IN BRIEF: Bayer will not appeal $20.5 mln Roundup judgment to Supreme Court

Bayer AG said Friday that it will not ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a $20.5 million award to Dewayne Johnson, a groundskeeper who claimed the company’s Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer.

Bayer, which acquired Roundup with its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018, said its decision reflected “strategic consideration” that a $25 million judgment in a different case, Hardeman v. Monstanto, was a better candidate for Supreme Court review because it could decide issues affecting Roundup litigation nationwide. Bayer’s appeal of that judgment is currently pending in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

