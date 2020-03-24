Westlaw News
March 24, 2020 / 6:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: California AG opposes Bayer bid to overturn Roundup verdict

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

California’s attorney general is opposing Bayer AG’s bid to overturn a $25 million judgment it was ordered to pay to a man who alleged the company’s Roundup weedkiller caused him to develop cancer.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a brief on Monday urging the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject Bayer’s claim that federal law preempts any state law requirement that the pesticide’s label carry a cancer warning.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39fpmBH

