IN BRIEF: California AG opposes Bayer bid to overturn Roundup verdict

California’s attorney general is opposing Bayer AG’s bid to overturn a $25 million judgment it was ordered to pay to a man who alleged the company’s Roundup weedkiller caused him to develop cancer.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a brief on Monday urging the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject Bayer’s claim that federal law preempts any state law requirement that the pesticide’s label carry a cancer warning.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39fpmBH