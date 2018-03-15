FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 11:40 PM / in 15 hours

Judge in Monsanto Roundup MDL questions human cancer links

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation involving Monsanto Co’s glyphosate-containing herbicide Roundup at the closing of expert hearings voiced doubts over the plaintiffs’ allegations that the weedkiller causes cancer in humans.

During a summary hearing on Wednesday, concluding more than a week of expert witness testimony, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria at San Francisco federal court called the plaintiffs’ experts’ opinions “highly questionable at best and maybe junk science.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FENZxP

