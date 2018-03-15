Judge in Monsanto Roundup MDL questions human cancer links

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation involving Monsanto Co’s glyphosate-containing herbicide Roundup at the closing of expert hearings voiced doubts over the plaintiffs’ allegations that the weedkiller causes cancer in humans.

During a summary hearing on Wednesday, concluding more than a week of expert witness testimony, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria at San Francisco federal court called the plaintiffs’ experts’ opinions “highly questionable at best and maybe junk science.”

