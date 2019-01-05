Monsanto asks Roundup MDL judge to exclude plaintiffs' specific causation experts

Lawyers for Bayer AG unit Monsanto in a slew of filings on Thursday night asked a federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits alleging the company’s glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer to exclude plaintiffs’ three specific causation experts.

Those experts do not pass the federal Daubert standard for the admissibility of scientific evidence at trial, Monsanto argued in the filings, which contained hundreds of pages in motion filings and exhibits.

