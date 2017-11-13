FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsanto urges federal judge to toss "junk science" Roundup claims
November 13, 2017

Monsanto urges federal judge to toss "junk science" Roundup claims

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

Monsanto Co. is urging a judge to grant it summary judgment on all pending lawsuits in a multidistrict litigation over its Roundup product, saying plaintiffs offered up unreliable “junk science” to support claims that the weedkiller causes cancer.

“Plaintiffs’ experts can only opine against the scientific consensus by applying unreliable, untested, and unsupported methodologies in a results-driven manner,” the company said on Friday, responding to objections to its October summary judgment motion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hwJASO

