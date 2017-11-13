Monsanto urges federal judge to toss "junk science" Roundup claims

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

Monsanto Co. is urging a judge to grant it summary judgment on all pending lawsuits in a multidistrict litigation over its Roundup product, saying plaintiffs offered up unreliable “junk science” to support claims that the weedkiller causes cancer.

“Plaintiffs’ experts can only opine against the scientific consensus by applying unreliable, untested, and unsupported methodologies in a results-driven manner,” the company said on Friday, responding to objections to its October summary judgment motion.

