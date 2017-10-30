FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plaintiffs hit back at Monsanto in Roundup weedkiller MDL
October 30, 2017 / 9:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Plaintiffs hit back at Monsanto in Roundup weedkiller MDL

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation over Monsanto Co’s herbicide Roundup on Friday said there was overwhelming evidence of the weed killer causing a certain type of cancer, urging a federal judge to deny the firm’s request for summary judgment.

The more than 270 people who allege Roundup has caused them or their relatives to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma told Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that the issue of general causation was for a jury to decide.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xBEYgZ

