Roundup bellwether jury to decide design defect claims in second trial phase

The San Francisco federal jury deciding whether Bayer AG unit is liable for a cancer blamed on its glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup can hear defective design claims against the company, after the judge in the case on Monday reversed his earlier decision to dismiss those allegations.

The claims will be added to those alleging failure to warn and raise the stakes for the second trial phase in the case brought by California resident Edwin Hardeman. The jury on Tuesday concluded the first phase by finding Roundup was a “substantial factor” in causing Hardeman’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

