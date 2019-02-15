Roundup MDL judge calls experts' opinions 'weak,' but says hands tied by 9th Circuit

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup allegedly causing cancer said the opinions of plaintiffs’ experts were of “pretty low quality,” but that he could not exclude them due to rulings by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco during a case management conference on Wednesday said the testimony of plaintiffs’ specific causation experts has credibility issues.

