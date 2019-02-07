Companies oppose proposed rule changes for corporate depositions

More than 100 companies on Tuesday urged the Federal Civil Rules Advisory Committee to reject a proposed amendment that would require them to confer with opposing parties ahead of depositions of corporate representatives.

The companies, including Ford Motor Co, Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson, in a letter said the proposed amendment to a rule governing the deposition of business entities offered “no solutions to the pressing major failings” of the current process and would add costs and delay.

