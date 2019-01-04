5th Circuit says Schiff Hardin immune to insurer's malpractice claims

A federal appeals court has ruled that law firm Schiff Hardin is immune under Texas law to a malpractice case brought by an insurer which paid part of the settlement in a lawsuit over an allegedly defective child car seat.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday found Schiff Hardin’s conduct in the case fell within the scope of its representation of the defendant manufacturer, Dorel Juvenile Group Inc, and it owed no duty to the insurer, Ironshore Europe DAC.

