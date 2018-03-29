FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Creators of tallest water slide indicted for murder; ignored design flaws

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The co-owner and the designer of a Kansas waterslide on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated in 2016 have been charged with second-degree murder after an indictment unsealed on Tuesday accused them of having knowingly violated design standards in a rush to open the attraction.

Co-owner Jeff Henry and designer John Schooley, who operated the Schlitterbahn Waterpark of Kansas City, were fully aware that the slide posed serious dangers for its riders, the indictment issued by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

