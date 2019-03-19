Westlaw News
Manufacturers liable for required third-party asbestos parts - SCOTUS

Tina Bellon

Maritime law allows manufacturers to be held liable over injuries caused by asbestos-containing aftermarket parts if they knew or should have known their product required the potentially dangerous additions, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

The 6-3 decision came down in the case of five ship equipment manufacturers who were sued by the families of two U.S. Navy veterans who died from asbestos-related cancers. The companies sold equipment to the Navy, which later added asbestos-containing insulation.

