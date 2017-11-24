FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Case to Watch: Supreme Court weighs hearing mass action removal case
Sections
Featured
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
Black Friday
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
North Korea fortifies border after defection
North Korea
North Korea fortifies border after defection
Bankers’ rule-change wish list starts in the weeds
Breakingviews
Bankers’ rule-change wish list starts in the weeds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 24, 2017 / 9:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Case to Watch: Supreme Court weighs hearing mass action removal case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday is expected to decide whether to take up an appeal by medical devices company Cordis Corp., which claims that a series of lawsuits against it were improperly remanded to state court under the 2005 Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA).

The case centers on an interpretation of CAFA’s definition of a mass action as involving joint trial. It is on the Supreme Court’s conference list, meaning it could be rejected on Monday, or, if taken up, granted the following week.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A4ps1r

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.