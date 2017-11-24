Case to Watch: Supreme Court weighs hearing mass action removal case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday is expected to decide whether to take up an appeal by medical devices company Cordis Corp., which claims that a series of lawsuits against it were improperly remanded to state court under the 2005 Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA).

The case centers on an interpretation of CAFA’s definition of a mass action as involving joint trial. It is on the Supreme Court’s conference list, meaning it could be rejected on Monday, or, if taken up, granted the following week.

