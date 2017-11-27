Supreme Court declines to hear mass action removal case

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an appeal by medical devices company Cordis Corp., which claimed that a series of lawsuits against it were improperly remanded to state court under the 2005 Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA).

The company claimed plaintiffs alleging injuries from its vein filters transformed their state lawsuits into a mass action, removable to federal court under CAFA, by seeking to coordinate discovery, pre-trial motions and trials.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zufi6O