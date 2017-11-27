FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court declines to hear mass action removal case
Sections
Featured
Manila police tell one story of killing, security cameras tell another
Reuters Investigates
Manila police tell one story of killing, security cameras tell another
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Royal engagement
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
German spy agency says Silicon Valley undermines democracy
Cyber Risk
German spy agency says Silicon Valley undermines democracy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 27, 2017 / 10:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Supreme Court declines to hear mass action removal case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an appeal by medical devices company Cordis Corp., which claimed that a series of lawsuits against it were improperly remanded to state court under the 2005 Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA).

The company claimed plaintiffs alleging injuries from its vein filters transformed their state lawsuits into a mass action, removable to federal court under CAFA, by seeking to coordinate discovery, pre-trial motions and trials.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zufi6O

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.