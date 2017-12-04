SCOTUS asks U.S. government to weigh in on Merck's Fosamax appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the White House to weigh in on a cert petition by Merck & Co, which is seeking to have the high court review a decision allowing claims over its osteoporosis drug Fosamax to go forward.

The Supreme Court in an order asked the U.S. solicitor general to file a brief in the case expressing the views of the U.S. government, without providing further details on specific issues they requested input on.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jNrg4C