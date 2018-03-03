FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2018 / 1:01 AM / 2 days ago

3rd Circuit issues precedential ruling on hybrid medical devices

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

In the first decision of its kind on so-called hybrid devices, a federal appeals court held that federal law can preempt state law claims brought over products that include components with different regulatory classifications.

Plaintiffs had argued that the hip replacement system by British company Smith & Nephew PLC and its U.S. subsidiary Smith & Nephew Inc, should be considered as a whole to determine liability, as a critical component normally exempted from liability had been used for a nonapproved purpose.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oLik2s

