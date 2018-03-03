3rd Circuit issues precedential ruling on hybrid medical devices

In the first decision of its kind on so-called hybrid devices, a federal appeals court held that federal law can preempt state law claims brought over products that include components with different regulatory classifications.

Plaintiffs had argued that the hip replacement system by British company Smith & Nephew PLC and its U.S. subsidiary Smith & Nephew Inc, should be considered as a whole to determine liability, as a critical component normally exempted from liability had been used for a nonapproved purpose.

