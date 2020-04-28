Smith & Nephew can't limit hip implant plaintiffs' lawyers' doctor contacts

A federal judge has rejected Smith & Nephew’s request to restrict lawyers for plaintiffs who claim they were injured by defective hip implants from speaking with their clients’ doctors outside of the presence of the medical device maker’s attorneys.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Baltimore on Monday said the company had failed to establish that the doctors’ contacts with the lawyers were biasing them before they could be deposed in litigation over its Birmingham Hip Resurfacing device.

