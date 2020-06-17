Westlaw News
Smith & Wesson sued by victims of 2019 synagogue shooting

Victims and survivors of a 2019 mass shooting at a California synagogue have filed a lawsuit accusing firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson of negligently marketing the AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle used by the shooter.

The lawsuit filed in San Diego County Superior Court late on Monday alleged the company violated state law by designing the M&P 15 rifle to be easily modifiable into an assault weapon and by marketing in ways that attract would-be mass shooters.

