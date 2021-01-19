Smoker's estate can hold onto $27 million in damages from Philip Morris - 11th Circ

A federal appeals court has upheld a $27 million verdict handed down more than six years ago against Philip Morris USA Inc in favor of a now-deceased woman who developed lung disease from smoking.

Circuit Judge Beverly Martin, writing for a unanimous panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, on Tuesday rejected the company’s argument that the $20.76 million punitive damages award, more than triple the $6.25 million compensatory damages, was unconstitutionally excessive.

