FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 19, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Smucker’s sued over alleged euthanasia drug in dog food

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The J.M. Smucker Company and its Big Hearts Pet Brands subsidiary have been hit with a proposed consumers class action lawsuit alleging that some of their dog food contains a drug commonly used to euthanize animals and pets in violation of state and federal laws.

The complaint filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday comes just weeks after the companies issued a voluntary recall of some of their canned wet dog food following the discovery of low levels of pentobarbital in animal fat used in the products.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DFbwc4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.