Smucker’s sued over alleged euthanasia drug in dog food

The J.M. Smucker Company and its Big Hearts Pet Brands subsidiary have been hit with a proposed consumers class action lawsuit alleging that some of their dog food contains a drug commonly used to euthanize animals and pets in violation of state and federal laws.

The complaint filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday comes just weeks after the companies issued a voluntary recall of some of their canned wet dog food following the discovery of low levels of pentobarbital in animal fat used in the products.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DFbwc4