Judge puts final nail in coffin of 'all natural' lawsuit versus Motts

A federal judge has dismissed for the second time a proposed class action accusing Dr Pepper Snapple Group of mislabeling its Mott’s apple sauce and apple juice as “all natural” despite trace amounts of pesticides.

U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman in San Jose had dismissed the case last year, but left plaintiff Hawyuan Yu leave to amend. On Wednesday, however, Freeman found that Yu’s amendments – two consumer surveys – were not enough to rescue the case and dismissed it with prejudice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33CNf6r