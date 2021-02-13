IN BRIEF: New lawsuit claims a 'drift defect' in Sony's PlayStation 5 controller

A Virginia man has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Sony Corp claiming that the Japanese electronics giant’s popular DualSense video game controller causes game characters to “drift” across the screen with no input from the player.

The complaint, filed Friday in Manhattan federal court by Lmarc Turner, brings claims for breach of warranty, unjust enrichment and violation of Virginia consumer protection law, and seeks to certify a nationwide class and a Virginia subclass of DualSense purchasers.

