Sperm bank escapes lawsuit over fraudulent promotion of mentally ill donor

A federal appeals court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit against a sperm bank accused of having fraudulently promoted a donor as healthy and highly educated when he was actually a schizophrenic convicted felon who dropped out of college.

A unanimous panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals called the conduct of Atlanta-based sperm bank Xytex Corp “reckless, reprehensible and repugnant” but said plaintiffs Rene and Trayce Zelt had suffered no legally recognizable injury under Georgia law, which does not recognize tort actions for wrongful birth.

