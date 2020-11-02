7th Circuit weighs whether to revive toxic dust lawsuit against SPX

A Wisconsin couple on Monday urged a federal appeals court to revive a lawsuit accusing HVAC manufacturer SPX Corporation of causing their property to become contaminated with toxic chemicals when it demolished an abandoned factory in 2015.

Carey Rosemarin, a lawyer for William and Nancy Liebhart, argued to a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a federal judge in Madison, Wisconsin had wrongly granted the company summary judgment for the second time after the 7th Circuit revived the case last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35VV6Mp