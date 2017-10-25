Lawsuit ads lead to deaths, medical events - U.S. Chamber study

Televised advertisements for lawsuits targeting prescription drugs and medical devices led to at least 61 serious medical events, including six deaths, in 2016, according to a report released on Wednesday by the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform.

The report was compiled for the advocacy group by Cary Silverman, a partner at Shook Hardy & Bacon. It said patients stopped taking prescribed medications after watching ads that promoted lawsuits against the drugs’ manufacturers, citing a letter the Food and Drug Administration sent to U.S. Representative Andy Harris, a Republican from Maryland.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y3IFjP