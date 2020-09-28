Sept. 11 cleanup workers at Manhattan school lose bid for damages

Workers who took part in the cleanup of a lower Manhattan high school after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks cannot recover damages from a public benefit corporation that oversees the site, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In an unsigned opinion Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the 124 plaintiffs, who claimed they were exposed to unsafe conditions at Stuyvesant High School, gave up any right to damages from the Battery Park City Authority (BPCA) when they took part in a 2010 settlement with WTC Captive Insurance Co Inc, an entity created by New York City using federal funds to pay claims related to the attacks.

