Federal judge allows false labeling claims in Sun detergent case
September 26, 2017 / 7:36 PM / in 24 days

Federal judge allows false labeling claims in Sun detergent case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan on Monday partially dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit alleging Sun Products Corp deceptively labeled its laundry detergent.

Judge Nelson Roman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said plaintiff Shaya Eidelman successfully proved Sun’s label was misleading under state business law. The judge also allowed the plaintiff to proceed with an unjust enrichment claim against retailer Costco.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hw1kgu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
