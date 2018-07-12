FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Lawsuit over sunflower seed recall can proceed -federal judge

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Aberdeen, South Dakota on Wednesday denied natural and organic food processor SunOpta Inc’s motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit by a customer who bought contaminated sunflower kernels that were subject to a 2016 recall.

U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann said Clark, South Dakota-based snack company Dakota Style did not need to provide direct evidence of a defect to support warranty claims against SunOpta because the recall itself was sufficient evidence.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KTq1Bp

