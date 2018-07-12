Lawsuit over sunflower seed recall can proceed -federal judge

A federal judge in Aberdeen, South Dakota on Wednesday denied natural and organic food processor SunOpta Inc’s motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit by a customer who bought contaminated sunflower kernels that were subject to a 2016 recall.

U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann said Clark, South Dakota-based snack company Dakota Style did not need to provide direct evidence of a defect to support warranty claims against SunOpta because the recall itself was sufficient evidence.

