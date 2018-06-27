J&J attacks 'rigged testing' allegations in multi-plaintiff talc cancer trial

In the largest trial yet over allegations that Johnson & Johnson talc products contain asbestos, the company’s defense fired back at claims that its talc testing was “rigged” to show the mineral was free of asbestos.

Defense lawyer Peter Bicks of Orrick on Wednesday put on his first expert witness following three weeks of testimony by plaintiffs’ experts who had called the company’s testing flawed and inadequate.

