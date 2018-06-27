FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 10:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

J&J attacks 'rigged testing' allegations in multi-plaintiff talc cancer trial

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

In the largest trial yet over allegations that Johnson & Johnson talc products contain asbestos, the company’s defense fired back at claims that its talc testing was “rigged” to show the mineral was free of asbestos.

Defense lawyer Peter Bicks of Orrick on Wednesday put on his first expert witness following three weeks of testimony by plaintiffs’ experts who had called the company’s testing flawed and inadequate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
