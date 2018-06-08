FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 12:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Jury told J&J used 'rigged testing' in multi-plaintiff talc cancer trial

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Preeminent Texas-based plaintiffs’ lawyer Mark Lanier told a St. Louis, Missouri, jury on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson used “rigged” methods to test its talcum powder, preventing the company from finding asbestos fibers that contaminated its talc products and allegedly caused ovarian cancer in 22 women.

Questioning his own expert, Bill Longo, a microscopist specializing in asbestos analysis, Lanier suggested J&J’s search for asbestos fibers in its talc products had been inadequate.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sElck7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
