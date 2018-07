Colgate-Palmolive on Monday settled after eight days of jury selection a lawsuit brought by a California man who alleged his use of talcum powder made by the company’s predecessor exposed him to asbestos and caused his mesothelioma.

The case of 67-year-old Paul Garcia, which had gone to trial on June 26 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, was settled for an undisclosed amount, according to court records.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N1aD2z