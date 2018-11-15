Imerys asks MDL judge to block plaintiffs' access to talc tests in state court

The talc supplier to Johnson & Johnson is asking a federal judge in New Jersey to weigh in on a discovery request in a California state court lawsuit alleging asbestos contamination in J&J talc products caused a woman to develop cancer.

Imerys Talc America is asking U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Newark, New Jersey to clarify and issue an order saying that her September ruling blocking the release of certain evidence in a federal multidistrict litigation also covers materials sought in a 2017 lawsuit filed in Alameda County Superior Court.

