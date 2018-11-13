Case to Watch: J&J, others face new talc cancer trial against firm that won $4.7 bln in similar case

As trials against Johnson & Johnson and its supplier Imerys Talc America over allegedly asbestos-contaminated talcum powder products causing cancer are ramping up across the country, the law firm that clinched a multi-plaintiff $4.69 billion talc verdict in July is preparing for another jury to hear its arguments.

Jury selection in the case of New York residents Ann and Christos Zoas against J&J, Imerys and Colgate-Palmolive Co is scheduled to begin in New York County Supreme Court on Nov. 20, with the plaintiffs represented by the Lanier Law Firm.

