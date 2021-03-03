J&J to SCOTUS: Plaintiffs’ lawyers’ ‘winning formula’ for $2.1 bln talc award violates due process

Johnson & Johnson has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal of a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products.

In a petition for certiorari filed Tuesday, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said the St. Louis City, Missouri Circuit Court’s decision to consolidate disparate claims from 22 women - including 17 from outside the state - for trial before a single jury violated its due process rights, as did the size of the damages award.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bdd0hN