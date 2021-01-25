J&J wins dismissal of false advertising lawsuit over talc

Johnson & Johnson has won dismissal of a proposed class action lawsuit accusing it of falsely advertising that its baby powder and other talc products were safe and “pure.”

U.S. District Judge Todd Robinson in San Diego dismissed the case with prejudice on Friday saying the plaintiffs failed to point to any specific misleading advertisements from J&J that caused them to buy the company’s talc products. The judge had dismissed an earlier version of the case for similar reasons, but had given the plaintiffs a chance to refile their case with more detailed allegations.

